News100: Maratha demands quota, Mumbai shut down

Maratha Kranti Morcha, a protest demanding reservation in jobs and education institution in Maharashtra, created unrest on July 23, when 28-year-old Kakasaheb Dattatraya Shinde, member of the ‘Sakal Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha’, died after jumping into the Godavari River in Aurangabad’s Gangapur taluka.

Jul 25, 2018, 10:36 AM IST
Watch Daily News and Analysis with Sudhir Chaudhary, July 24, 2018

