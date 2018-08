News100: Meet Juhu's real catwoman who lives with 70 felines, 3 dogs and family in one room

Cina Shivdasani, who works at a pet store in Malad’s Orlem locality, said the other occupants of the room her mother and a caretaker – share her love for animals, so much so that they sleep in whatever space available after the cats and the dogs have sprawled themselves on the bed and every nook and corner.