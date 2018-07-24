हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News100: Mehul Choksi fears mob lynching, seeks cancellation of NBWs in multi-crore PNB scam

One of the main defendants in the country's largest bank fraud case made a court application on Monday for cancellation of an arrest warrant against him, citing fears for his life because of a growing number of mob lynchings in the country.

Jul 24, 2018, 08:00 AM IST
Next
Video

NEWS100: GDA in action, after building collapses in Ghaziabad

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close