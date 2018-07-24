हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News100: PM Modi reaches Rwanda, witnesses signing of key deals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Rwanda Paul Kagame on Monday witnessed the signing of agreements between the two countries.

Jul 24, 2018, 07:48 AM IST
