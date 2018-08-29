हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News100: Rail factory manufactures first smart coach with fire alarm, GPS system

Raibarely’s Modern Coach Factory (MCF) has built the railway’s first “smart coach” with advanced disc brake, fire detection, alarm and GPS-based tracking systems. The coach has arrived in Delhi and would be a part of the Delhi-Azamgarh Kaifiyat Express. MCF plans to build 100 such coaches with similar facilities.

Aug 29, 2018, 10:56 AM IST
Next
Video

Maruti Suzuki 2018 Ciaz test drive: Subtle makeover with a powerful heart

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close