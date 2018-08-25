हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News100: Ratan Tata shares stage with Mohan Bhagwat

After former president of India Pranab Mukherjee shared a stage with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, it was turn of Tata industry chairman and veteran business tycoon Ratan Tata to be on the dais with the latter. Mr Tata attended a program of Nana Palkar Smruti Samiti in Mumbai on Friday but rescued himself from speaking to the audience. Dr Bhagwat who spoke at length on number of issues said Mr Tata’s is humble in nature and ‘those who work a lot speak less’.

Aug 25, 2018, 12:44 PM IST
