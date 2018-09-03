हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News100: Stage set for Janmashtami celebration in India, festivities grip devotees

Temples in India are gearing up to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with fervour. Rich sweets, glittering costumes and aesthetically decorated altars are the hallmark of these celebrations. At the temples, the celebrations are spread over Monday and Tuesday. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 03, 2018, 10:38 AM IST
Next
Video

Punjab: Thalassemia patients to be treated with goat blood in Ludhiana

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close