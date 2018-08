News100: Timings of 300 Northern Railway trains to change starting August 15

Indian Railways new timetable: Timings of more than 300 Northern Railway trains is set to change courtesy the new timetable. The Indian Railways new schedule will come into effect from August 15, according to a report. There are a lot of changes in the time table of Northern Railway. Some 57 trains' timings have been brought forward while 58 trains will depart later than the timings at present according to the new Indian Railways timetable.