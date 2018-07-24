हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News100: Uttarakhand High Court seeks response on Badrinath shrine heritage status

The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday asked the Union government whether the Badrinath shrine can be declared a national heritage site. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 24, 2018, 08:06 AM IST
Next
Video

News100: Mehul Choksi fears mob lynching, seeks cancellation of NBWs in multi-crore PNB scam

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close