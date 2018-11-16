हिन्दी
News
Video
News50: Watch top news headlines of the day, 16th Nov, 2018
This segment of Zee News brings top news stories of the day. Watch this video to know more.
Nov 16, 2018, 14:52 PM IST
Next
Video
CBI vs CBI: No relief for Alok Verma; no clean chit given and possibility of further probe exists
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
In a blow to Centre, Andhra Pradesh bars CBI from probing cases in state
Andhra Pradesh
India
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's latest pics from 'Brahmastra' sets are breakin...
People
Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora get cosy at Maheep Kapoor's party; Kareena Kapoor makes head...
People
CBI vs CBI: SC to give CVC report to Alok Verma, turns down Rakesh Asthana's request
India
PMO nudging Tata group to bail out Jet Airways: Sources
Companies
PM Modi challenges Congress to have a party president from outside Gandhi family
Chhattisgarh
assembly elections
India
Mohalla Assi movie review: Sunny Deol-starrer is provocative, pungent and relevant
Movies
Punjab police launch hunt for Al-Qaeda commander Zakir Moosa
Punjab
India
Khmer Rouge leaders found guilty of genocide that killed millions
World
Deepika Padukone's picture goes viral; is this her post-wedding look?
People