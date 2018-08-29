हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NIA arrests Deputy Superintendent of the Amphalla prison for ‘helping Hizbul’

National Investigation Agency (NIA) produced Feroz Ahmad Lone before Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court in Jammu on Wednesday. He was arrested by NIA in connection with facilitating two terrorists to travel to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and get arms training. He was posted as Deputy Jail Superintendent of Central Jail Srinagar.

Aug 29, 2018, 14:48 PM IST
