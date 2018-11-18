हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nirankari Bhawan attacked by grenade in Amritsar

Over 2 dozen people were injured in a blast incident at Adliwal village near Amritsar. The incident happened during a religious ceremony of the Nirankari sect.

Nov 18, 2018, 14:28 PM IST
