हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

NItish Kumar breaks silence on Bihar shelter home case; says it's ''shameful''

NItish Kumar finally breaks silence on Bihar shelter home case and said that it's ''shameful'' and CBI will investigate into the matter. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 03, 2018, 14:02 PM IST
Next
Video

1 dead after a part of house collapses in Lucknow's Ganeshganj

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close