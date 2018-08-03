हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'No coercive action against those whose names not on NRC,' assures Rajnath Singh in Parliament

I am saying this again, that no coercive action will be taken against anyone in any situation. Attempts to create an atmosphere of fear are condemnable, said Rajnath Singh while NRC issue in Lok Sabha. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 03, 2018, 12:43 PM IST
