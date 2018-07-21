हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
No-confidence motion against Narendra Modi government defeated in Lok Sabha

In a major victory for PM Narendra Modi, the no-confidence motion brought against his government was defeated by a voice vote in Lok Sabha.

Jul 21, 2018, 00:16 AM IST
