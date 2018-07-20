हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
No-confidence Motion Debate: Mr PM, it's not a threat,it's a 'shraap', says Jayadev Galla

You’re (PM) singing a different tune which people of AP are keenly observing & they would give a befitting reply in coming polls. BJP will be decimated in AP the way Congress was if ppl of AP are cheated. Mr PM, it’s not a threat,it’s a ‘shraap’, says Jayadev Galla.

Jul 20, 2018, 12:16 PM IST
