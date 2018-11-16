हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

No lesson learned from Dussehra tragedy, Chhath Puja on rail tracks

It seems the district administration has learnt no lesson from the Amritsar rail tragedy as devotees on Tuesday were seen standing on the railway tracks over the Sirhind Canal during Chhath Puja.

Nov 16, 2018, 09:40 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Watch detailed news of today, Nov. 16th, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close