हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

No need for uniform civil code now, says law panel

The Law Commission of India said a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is “neither necessary nor desirable at this stage"and rather recommended religion-wise amendments in Hindu, Muslim and Christian personal laws to end discrimination against women within the communities.

Sep 01, 2018, 11:06 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Pray Hanuman Chalisa to save yourself from monkeys, says Yogi Adityanath

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close