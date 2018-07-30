हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
No need to panic, NRC is impartial, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh

This segment of Zee News brings to you Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Assam's NRC final draft list. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 30, 2018, 15:14 PM IST
