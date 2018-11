"None of you deserve a hearing today," says CJI Ranjan Gogoi over leak of Alok Verma's reply

The SC has deferred the hearing in CBI director Alok Verma case to 29 November. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was apparently miffed with the reported leaks of the CVC report. "None of you deserve a hearing today," an anguished Gogoi also said.Watch full video to know more.