हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Not only surgical strikes, entire Modi Govt is fake: Sanjay Nirupam

The release of video clips of the Army's 2016 surgical strikes created a political furore with the Congress accusing PM Narendra Modi of politicising sacrifices of soldiers to garner votes, evoking a sharp reaction from the ruling party.

Jun 29, 2018, 11:20 AM IST
Next
Video

Delhi Metro services may get severely hit as staff threaten strike from June 30

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close