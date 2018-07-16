हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nothing can be achieved without approval of the ‘syndicate’ in Bengal: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi today addressed a farmers' rally at Midnapore, West Bengal. He slammed at Mamata Banerjee government for giving indulgence to syndicates.

Jul 16, 2018, 16:14 PM IST
Modi in West Bengal highlights: Tent collapses during rally, PM visits those injured in hospital

