NRC an example of NDA's courage; Rajiv Gandhi tried something similar with Assam accord: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Opposition parties of protecting Bangladeshi infiltrators. Speaking in Rajya Sabha during the debate on National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue, Shah said,”Rajiv Gandhi signed Assam accord in 1985, which was similar to NRC. They did not have courage to implement it, we (NDA) did.”

Jul 31, 2018, 15:44 PM IST
News 20-20: Watch top 20 news stories of July 31st, 2018

