NRC Final Draft: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh tomorrow

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is likely to meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh tomorrow to talk about NRC Final Draft. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 30, 2018, 21:46 PM IST
