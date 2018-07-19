हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Numbers are in our favour and no-confidence doesn't make any sense, says BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi

While speaking about tomorrow's debate in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said that the numbers are in our favour and passing of no-confidence motion doesn't make any sense.

Jul 19, 2018, 21:08 PM IST
