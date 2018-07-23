हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Odisha: Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express gets stuck on a waterlogged train track

The Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express got stuck on a waterlogged train track near a station in Odisha's Rayagada district amid heavy rainfall in the region.

Jul 23, 2018, 09:08 AM IST
Next
Video

1 dead, 6 injured after 5-storey under-construction building collapse in Ghaziabad

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close