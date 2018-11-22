हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Omar challenges Ram Madhav to prove his ‘instructions from Pakistan’ allegation

National Conference (NC) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday took on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Ram Madhav for saying that the NC and People's Democratic Party boycotted last month's local polls on "instructions from across the border".

Nov 22, 2018, 12:46 PM IST
