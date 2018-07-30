हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

One dead as tempo turns turtle in Uttarkashi

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from Uttarkashi where a tempo turns turtle killing one and injuring 4 others. Watch this video for more info!

Jul 30, 2018, 15:24 PM IST
Next
Video

Mandakini river flooding in Kedarnath

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close