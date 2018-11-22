हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Only Brahmins know Hinduism', says Congress' CP Joshi

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Congress leader CP Joshi has hit out at PM Modi by questioning the his caste. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 22, 2018, 21:00 PM IST
