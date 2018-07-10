हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Operation All Out: Security forces killed 101 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir till June 2018

Security forces have killed 101 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation All Out' till June 2018. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 10, 2018, 21:32 PM IST
