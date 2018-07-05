हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Opposition coming together in UP to defeat BJP in 2019 elections

Will the opposition led by Bahujan Samajwadi Party's Mayawati and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav join hands to overcome the BJP during the 2019 elections in UP.

Jul 05, 2018, 21:58 PM IST
