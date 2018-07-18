हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Opposition moves no-confidence motion against Modi govt; LS Speaker accepts Congress, TDP's notices

The no-trust motion notices were moved by the Congress and the TDP in the Lower House. The Lok Sabha witnessed pandemonium on the first day of the Monsoon Session, with members from the TDP and the SP trooping into the Well as they sought to raise various issues.

Jul 18, 2018, 15:10 PM IST
