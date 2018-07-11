हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Our farmers can now breathe easy, they can earn better: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the rally of farmers in Punjab's Muktsar days after the Centre announced a hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Kharif crops. On July 4, the Centre approved the proposal to hike MSP by 50 percent for 14 Kharif crops for the year 2018-19.

Jul 11, 2018, 15:36 PM IST
Next
Video

PM Narendra Modi addresses Kisan Kalyan rally in Punjab's Muktsar

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close