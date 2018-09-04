हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Over 1238 people killed due to monsoon rains this year: Home Ministry

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on rains in India that have claimed more than 1238 lives. 5 states are still on high alert. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 04, 2018, 14:26 PM IST
