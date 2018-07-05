हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Over 1300 Indian Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims stranded due to heavy rain

Over 1300 Indian Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims stranded due to heavy rain in Nepal and Tibet. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 05, 2018, 13:22 PM IST
Next
Video

Watch top 50 news of this hour

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close