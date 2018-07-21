हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Over 20 sentenced in multimillion-dollar India-based call centre scam targeting US residents

More than 20 Indian-origin persons have been sentenced to jail for 20 years in US

Jul 21, 2018, 16:36 PM IST
Next
Video

Amul features Rahul Gandhi’s hug to PM Modi through satirical caricature

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close