Pakistan and Indian army participate together in military exercise in Russia

For the first time, the militaries of India and Pakistan are taking part in a mega anti-terror drill of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Russia aimed at expanding cooperation among the member countries to deal with the growing menace of terrorism and extremism.

Aug 26, 2018, 12:20 PM IST
Pakistan and Indian army participate together in military exercise in Russia

