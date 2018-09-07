हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan Ready to Open Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on Guru Nanak Anniversary

Pakistan is ready to open the corridor of Kartarpur Sahib on the 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Ji. Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometers from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. The 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, who breathed his last in Kartarpur, is being observed in November 2019.

Sep 07, 2018, 13:16 PM IST
