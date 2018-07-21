हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan’s secret agency meddling in judicial affairs, alleges Islamabad judge

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday alleged that officers of Pakistan’s premier spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is directly involved into manipulating the judicial affairs in the country.

Jul 21, 2018, 21:06 PM IST
