Pakistan supporting 600 terrorists to cross LOC, says intelligence report

An intelligence report accessed by Zee News reveals that there are over 600 terrorists at various launchpads all along the Line of Control who are being readied to cross over to India with nefarious intentions.

Aug 03, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
