Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri area

Pakistan has yet again violated ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri area and the Indian army in a retaliatory measure is firing back at them. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 01, 2018, 11:54 AM IST
