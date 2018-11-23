हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Parivar ki Baat: Bhopal's Pathak family evaluates the performance of Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt

In this segment of Zee News, a family from the poll-bound state Madhya Pradesh evaluates the work done by sitting government. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 23, 2018, 08:36 AM IST
Next
Video

Chunavi Thali: In an exclusive conversation with Madhya Pradesh minister Surendra Patwa

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close