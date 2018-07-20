हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parliament is not a place to hug or kiss, says Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Parliament is not a place to hug or kiss, sais Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal while speaking about Rahul Gandhi's hug to PM Modi. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 20, 2018, 16:50 PM IST
