हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Part of Agra-Lucknow Expressway caves-in; SUV falls into ditch

After hours of rescue and relief operation, the four people trapped inside the car were successfully pulled out.

Aug 02, 2018, 09:02 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Supreme Court orders to seize all properties of Amrapali Group

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close