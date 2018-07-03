हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Part of bridge collapses in Mumbai's Andheri station, train services affected

Incessant rains have once made Mumbai's civic amenities vulnerable with locals grappling to negotiate their way around the city.

Jul 03, 2018, 09:54 AM IST
Next
Video

Special Breaking: IMD predicts heavy rain in Mumbai for the next 2 days

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close