PDP leader Altaf Bukhari confirms coaltion talks with Congress, NC to form J&K govt

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. A senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader on Wednesday confirmed that his party has agreed to join Congress-National Conference alliance to form a coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 21, 2018, 17:40 PM IST
