हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

People are scared of water in Kerala

Half of the Indian state of Kerala have submerged under water. Around 324 people have been killed and many are still waiting to be rescued by the force. According to the weather department 11 districts of Kerala are still on rainfall alert.

Aug 19, 2018, 12:14 PM IST
Next
Video

Dehradun- Mussoorie highway closed due to heavy rainfall and landslides

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close