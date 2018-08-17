हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
People from around the country gather to be part of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee last rites will take place at 4 pm today at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in Delhi. People from around the country have gathered to pay their last respects to the leader and participate in the funeral procession.

Aug 17, 2018, 16:24 PM IST
Army to lead truck carrying Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains

