हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

People laud Army, Navy, NDRF work in Kerala

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest visuals from Kerala, where people have thanked NDRF team for saving thousands of lives. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 20, 2018, 12:20 PM IST
Next
Video

Over 7 lakh moved to relief camps in Kerala

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close