Petition against walking with sticks in Path Movement' program of RSS.

Nagpur court asked the Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and the Maharashtra government on Thursday to respond to the petition demanding action against the use of sticks on public place in the annual 'Path Movement' program of RSS.

Nov 17, 2018, 09:32 AM IST
